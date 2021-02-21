Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,329 new cases, 38 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 38 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,329 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,601 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 571,174.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 905 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 534,107. The total count of active cases is 24,466.

At least 255,834 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 167,345 in Punjab 70,886 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 43,402 in Islamabad, 18,979 in Balochistan, 9,777 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,951 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,204 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,288 in Sindh, 2,032 in KP, 488 in Islamabad, 288 in Azad Kashmir, 199 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 41,395 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 8,686,242 samples have been tested so far.