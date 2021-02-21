Three arrested as polling station set ablaze amid Tharparkar's NA-221 by-election
Three arrested as polling station set ablaze amid Tharparkar's NA-221 by-election
NAGARPARKAR – Police have arrested three men on Sunday after the polling station set on fire amid the by-election for a National Assembly seat in Tharparkar's NA-221.

Different incidents of violence were reported during the polling process. A polling station in the constituency was set on fire after which the ballot papers and boxes were reduced to ashes.

The local police said that a fight broke out between the ruling party and Pakistan People’s Party groups.

Following the incident, an additional contingent of security forces has been deployed and the fire has been extinguished.

Twelve candidates are contesting the election. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of Pakistan People’s Party MNA Noor Mohammad Shah Milani. A tough competition is expected between Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jilani of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Nizamuddin Rahimoon of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

At least 318 polling stations have established for the by-poll and declared 13 of them as sensitive and 95 as highly sensitive.  Total 281,900 voters will cast their vote in the NA-221 Tharparkar.

