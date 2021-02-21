Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 1 - Full Highlights of PSL 6

KARACHI – Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets in the opening match of PSL sixth edition on Saturday.

Gladiators were all out for 121 in the 19th over at Karachi's National Stadium. Kings chased the target in 13.5 overs.

Earlier, Babar Azam won the toss and decided to field first.

The first clash between the two defending champions was followed by a colorful ceremony at National Stadium in the Sindh capital city.

Six teams including Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, and Multan Sultans will contest for the trophy.

A total of thirty-four matches will be played among these teams. Twenty matches will be played in Karachi while fourteen matches will be played in Lahore.

The final of PSL-6 will be played at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore on the 22nd of next month.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Hassan Khan (as partial replacement for Dale Steyn).

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram