UAE allows residents stranded in six countries including Pakistan to return

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates has eased restrictions for certain travellers from the countries from which entry was prohibited, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

The General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday that new categories of travellers will be allowed entry from August 5, 2021.

The Gulf state will allow entry to holders of valid residency visas who are fully vaccinated in the UAE and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose and have attested certificate.

People employed in medical fields in the UAE, including doctors, nurses, and whether vaccinated or not will be allowed entry. In addition, those who are working in education sector, whether vaccinated or not, will be allowed entry to the country.

Students studying in the country, humanitarian cases who hold valid residency and those who work in federal and local government entities, as well as those who seek to complete medical treatment in the country, whether they are vaccinated or not, will also be excluded from the entry ban too, Gulf Today reported.

All of these categories are required to submit an online request on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to get the approval for travel.

The travellers were also required to present a prior negative COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of the time of departure.

Furthermore, the UAE has allowed transit passengers from all countries from which transit passengers were previously suspended to resume their travel.

Previously, official delegations, businessmen and holders of golden visas were allowed to enter the country.