Pakistan administers over 1 million COVID vaccines in a day
Web Desk
12:48 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan administered more than 1 million doses of Covid vaccines, setting a national record as it ramps up its mass vaccination drive.

Federal minister and NCOC Chief Asad Umar announced that Pakistan has achieved one million Covid vaccinations milestone.

“Happy to report that the target we had set for 1 million vaccinations in a day was crossed yesterday with 10 lakh 72 thousand vaccinations. All federating entities contributed with Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Islamabad all doing record numbers. Amazing performance by all involved”, he wrote on his official handle.

The PTI leader further added that the country’s federal capital has become the first city to get half population vaccinated [with at least one dose] while Rawalpindi and Peshawar have immunized 35 percent of people.

Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Sargodha have vaccinated around 27 percent of population whereas Sindh, Karachi and Hyderabad topped the list with 26% and 25% respectively.

The authorities have ramped up Covid restrictions for unvaccinated in major cities. The decision was taken after a discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Provincial governments have also started imposing targeted lockdowns in virus hotspots. A partial lockdown has been imposed in Sindh from July 31 to August 8.

