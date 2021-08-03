Indian army helicopter crashes in occupied Kashmir, search on for survivors
Web Desk
01:33 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Indian army helicopter crashes in occupied Kashmir, search on for survivors
Share

SRINAGAR – A chopper of the Indian army, with at least five people on board, crashed near the Ranjit Sagar Dam in the Basohli area of Indian occupied Kashmir's Kathua.

A search team has been deployed to carry out rescue operations. The 254 Army Aviation Squadron was on a regular sortie. Reports in Indian media quoting sources said army officers Lieutenant Colonel A S Bhatt and Captain Jayant Joshi were among the missing persons.

Superintendent of police Pathankot, while speaking with media said “We have received information that an army helicopter has crashed in Ranjit Sagar dam. We have rushed our teams to the spot”. He also negated the reports of causalities in the incident.

Kathua's officials citing local residents claimed that the chopper crashed in the dam around 10.43 am.

Earlier this year, a pilot was killed after an advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv of the Indian army made a crash-landing in Kathua district.

More to follow…

More From This Category
Turkey imposes 10-day mandatory quarantine for ...
10:14 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
MOFA rejects assertions made against Pakistan by ...
12:27 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Afghanistan halts flight operation at Kandahar ...
02:25 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Pakistan cannot afford additional Afghan ...
01:35 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Afghan Taliban capable of combating Daesh in ...
11:34 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
China unveils ‘world’s largest’ planetarium
08:54 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan jolts the internet with killer dance moves in saree (VIDEO)
04:09 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr