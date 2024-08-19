Indian army soldier commits suicide in Odisha

MUMBAI – An Indian army soldier committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the Indian state of Odisha, it emerged on Monday.
Kashmir Media Service reported that the deceased was a member of Battalion 64 of the Central Reserve Police Force, which is engaged in operations against Naxal insurgents.
The soldier who committed suicide has been identified as Arjun Charn Naik while no suicide note was found in the room.
The post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation, confirming the suicide. The motive behind the suicide has not yet been determined.
The police have filed a case and initiated an investigation, but so far, no conclusive report from any inquiry committee has been released.
After post-mortem and necessary procedures, the body was sent back to his native village.
Incidents of suicide among military personnel are common due to factors such as low morale, harsh treatment from officers, and mental stress.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
