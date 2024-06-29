Five Indian army soldiers killed after tank sinks during drills near China border

NEW DELHI – Five soldiers of the Indian army were killed after their tank was swept away by flash flood while crossing a river near the Line of Actual Control between India and China in Ladakh.

The incident occurred in the Nyoma-Chushul area when the T-72 tank sank in the river. Reports said bodies of the drowned soldiers have been recovered.

“On 28 Jun 2024 night, while deinducting from a military training activity, an army tank got struck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level. Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives. Indian Army regrets loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway,” the Indian Army said in a statement on social media platform X.

Union defence minister Rajanath Singh has expressed his condolences on the incident.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh. We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief," he said in a message on X.