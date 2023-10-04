23 Indian army soldiers go missing after flash flood hits Sikkim state

NEW DELHI – At least 23 personnel of Indian army went missing after a flash flood hit northeastern Sikkim state.

The devastating deluge has cut off the road link with stat’s capital city of Gangtok. It came after the rain lashed a valley about 150km (93 miles) north of Gangtok near China border.

“Due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Testa River … 23 personnel have been reported missing,” the army said in a statement on Wednesday. “Search operations are underway.”

A defence official also told media that some army establishments along the valley have been affected by the flash flood.

Heartbreaking news of a flash flood in Sikkim following a cloud burst, with 23 brave Army personnel missing. Our prayers and hopes are with them, their families, and the rescue teams working tirelessly.????????????????#SikkimFlood #PrayForSikkim



pic.twitter.com/G4lw3XE2Ou — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) October 4, 2023

He said rising water had submerged some vehicles in the area after water was released from an overflowing dam.

Reports said at least eight major bridges have been washed away along the Teesta River.