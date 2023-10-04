Search

Business

'Momentous achievement’: Pakistan registers whooping 71% growth in cotton production

03:27 PM | 4 Oct, 2023
'Momentous achievement’: Pakistan registers whooping 71% growth in cotton production
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s cotton production have bounced back after suffering huge losses due to monsoon floods last year as a 71 percent year-on-year growth has been registered in the ongoing year.

Caretaker Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz shared the development on social media platform X. He wrote: “I am pleased to announce that we have achieved a milestone in our cotton production. The cotton arrivals on September 30 have increased to 5 million bales, which represents 71% year-on-year (YoY) growth”.

He added that the production is even more than last full year's figure of 4.9 million bales, which was a 34% YoY decline over the preceding year.

The minister called it a “momentous achievement for Pakistan”. He also acknowledged and commended the dedication and hard work of farmers and the resilience of the Pakistani cotton industry.

The province wise break up shows Punjab registered 34% YoY growth as it produced 2.1 million bales while Sindh produced three million bales, up by 113% on year on year basis.   

Pakistani rupee jumps to Rs284.65 against US dollar in 20th successive session in interbank

Facebook Comments

Business

02:15 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

Yamaha YBR125 latest price in Pakistan October 2023

11:16 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman elected new Pakistan Pharmaceutical ...

05:24 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Empowering Women-Led Tech Innovations: She Loves Tech Pakistan 2023 ...

02:16 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Honda Pridor latest price in October 2023 in Pakistan

06:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan October 2023

12:19 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Pakistan cuts petrol price by Rs8 per litre for October 

Advertisement

Latest

03:35 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

Babar Azam reaches Ahmedabad to attend ICC Captains Day event ahead of World Cup 2023

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.45
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 4, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 4 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Karachi PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Islamabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Peshawar PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Quetta PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sialkot PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Attock PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujranwala PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Jehlum PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Multan PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Bahawalpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujrat PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nawabshah PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Chakwal PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Hyderabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nowshehra PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sargodha PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Faisalabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Mirpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: