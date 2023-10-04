'Momentous achievement’: Pakistan registers whooping 71% growth in cotton production

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s cotton production have bounced back after suffering huge losses due to monsoon floods last year as a 71 percent year-on-year growth has been registered in the ongoing year.

Caretaker Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz shared the development on social media platform X. He wrote: “I am pleased to announce that we have achieved a milestone in our cotton production. The cotton arrivals on September 30 have increased to 5 million bales, which represents 71% year-on-year (YoY) growth”.

He added that the production is even more than last full year's figure of 4.9 million bales, which was a 34% YoY decline over the preceding year.

The minister called it a “momentous achievement for Pakistan”. He also acknowledged and commended the dedication and hard work of farmers and the resilience of the Pakistani cotton industry.

The province wise break up shows Punjab registered 34% YoY growth as it produced 2.1 million bales while Sindh produced three million bales, up by 113% on year on year basis.