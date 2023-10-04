Babar Azam reaches Ahmedabad to attend ICC Captains Day event ahead of World Cup 2023

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has reached Indian city of Ahmedabad to attend the ICC Captains’ Day event at Narendra Modi Stadium today (Wednesday).

The event will be attended by the captains of the 10 participating nations. The Captains’ Day event is a customary tradition that takes place before the start of the every ODI World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a video, showing Babar Azam flying to Ahmedabad from Hyderabad in a private jet. It also shows him holding a chit-chat with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma at a hotel.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Hyderabad ✈️ Ahmedabad<br><br>Our captain is all set for the ICC Captains’ Day ©️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWC23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWC23</a> <a href="https://t.co/N6TwAGFocb">pic.twitter.com/N6TwAGFocb</a></p>— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1709463388911448506?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>