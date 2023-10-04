Search

World

US trio wins Nobel Prize 2023 in Chemistry

04:29 PM | 4 Oct, 2023
US trio wins Nobel Prize 2023 in Chemistry
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

OSLO – The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 to three US scientists “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots”.

Moungi G. Bawendi, who is associated with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, MA, USA, Louis E. Brus from Columbia University, New York, NY, USA and Alexei I. Ekimov from Nanocrystals Technology Inc., New York, NY, USA, have been awarded with the prestigious award. 

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 rewards the discovery and development of quantum dots, nanoparticles so tiny that their size determines their properties. These smallest components of nanotechnology now spread their light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons when they remove tumour tissue, among many other things.

The Nobel Laureates in Chemistry 2023 have succeeded in producing particles so small that their properties are determined by quantum phenomena. The particles, which are called quantum dots, are now of great importance in nanotechnology.

“Quantum dots have many fascinating and unusual properties. Importantly, they have different colours depending on their size,” says Johan Åqvist, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

Physicists had long known that in theory size-dependent quantum effects could arise in nanoparticles, but at that time it was almost impossible to sculpt in nanodimensions. Therefore, few people believed that this knowledge would be put to practical use.

However, in the early 1980s, Alexei Ekimov succeeded in creating size-dependent quantum effects in coloured glass. The colour came from nanoparticles of copper chloride and Ekimov demonstrated that the particle size affected the colour of the glass via quantum effects.

A few years later, Louis Brus was the first scientist in the world to prove size-dependent quantum effects in particles floating freely in a fluid.

In 1993, Moungi Bawendi revolutionised the chemical production of quantum dots, resulting in almost perfect particles. This high quality was necessary for them to be utilised in applications.

Quantum dots now illuminate computer monitors and television screens based on QLED technology. They also add nuance to the light of some LED lamps, and biochemists and doctors use them to map biological tissue.

US, German and Swedish scientists win Nobel Prize 2023 in Physics

Facebook Comments

World

04:27 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

US, German and Swedish scientists win Nobel Prize 2023 in Physics

03:32 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Hungarian, US scientists win Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine for ...

03:34 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Schedule for Nobel Prize 2023 winners’ announcement revealed

04:21 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Pakistani chef wins big at Saudi Arabia Int'l Chef Competition

06:11 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Sharjah Book Authority calls for volunteers to register for ...

03:05 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today – 17 September 2023

Advertisement

Latest

04:54 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

Babar Azam shares views about Hyderabadi biryani at ICC Captains event

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.45
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 4, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 4 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Karachi PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Islamabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Peshawar PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Quetta PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sialkot PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Attock PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujranwala PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Jehlum PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Multan PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Bahawalpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujrat PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nawabshah PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Chakwal PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Hyderabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nowshehra PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sargodha PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Faisalabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Mirpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: