US, German and Swedish scientists win Nobel Prize 2023 in Physics

04:27 PM | 3 Oct, 2023
US, German and Swedish scientists win Nobel Prize 2023 in Physics
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

OSLO – The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier “for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter.”

Pierre Agostini is associated with the Ohio State University, Columbus, USA while Ferenc Krausz is attached to Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics, Garching and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, Germany. Anne L’Huillier is associated with Lund University, Sweden.

The three Nobel Laureates in Physics 2023 have been recognised for their experiments, which have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules. 

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy.

“Fast-moving events flow into each other when perceived by humans, just like a film that consists of still images is perceived as continual movement. If we want to investigate really brief events, we need special technology. In the world of electrons, changes occur in a few tenths of an attosecond – an attosecond is so short that there are as many in one second as there have been seconds since the birth of the universe,” read official press release.

The laureates’ experiments have produced pulses of light so short that they are measured in attoseconds, thus demonstrating that these pulses can be used to provide images of processes inside atoms and molecules.

