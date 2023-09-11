Search

Caretaker government wants to increase power tariff for Karachi consumers by up to Rs10.32/unit

07:54 PM | 11 Sep, 2023
ISLAMABAD - In order to increase the cost of energy for Karachi residents, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday conducted a hearing on pleas from the federal government to raise the price up to Rs10.32 per unit.

The federal government has submitted a couple of petitions to Nepra and sought permission to recover up to Rs4.45 per unit from consumers in Karachi on account of fuel cost adjustment for second quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. It said the amount would be recovered under the head of tariff rationalization surcharge if approved by Nepra. 

During hearing Nepra inquired that how industries will run with such an increase in the tariff?

Chairman Nepra stated that the request for an increase in different adjustments had been received. People are aware that the power company has raised its electricity rates. The price of electricity is increased after considering your request, not Nepra.

The petitions for revising up the electricity prices come amid protests being held in different cities, including Karachi, against the inflated power tariff. 

