Arez Ahmed breaking boundaries with a new role as an intersex character

Arez Ahmed, a rising star in the entertainment industry, has been captivating audiences and earning admiration for his compelling portrayals on the screen.

Known for his humility and cherished bond with his wife, Hiba Bukhari, he has become one of the industry's beloved "chocolate boy" actors, often cast in positive and heroic roles.

However, he is now set to challenge the norm and embark on an entirely different acting journey. He is stepping into the shoes of an intersex character, a role that stands in stark contrast to his typical on-screen personas. While he has already won hearts with his performance in the drama Shanaas, his latest endeavour, Mein Kahani Hun on Express, promises to showcase his versatility in an unprecedented way.

Taking to Instagram he posted a sneak peek of the drama trailer with the caption: "Acting awakens a certain sense of empathy inside of you..it is a celebration of a thousand possibilities."

The announcement has created quite a buzz in the entertainment world. Audiences and fans are eagerly anticipating this groundbreaking role, and the trailer for "Mein Kahani Hun" has only heightened the excitement.

On the work front, Ahmed stunned fans with his roles in Mere Apne, Aitebaar, Roag, Ishq Nahin Aasan, and Muqaddar Ka Sitara.