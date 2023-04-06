Search

LifestyleViral

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed turn up the heat with new photoshoot

Web Desk 01:05 PM | 6 Apr, 2023
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed turn up the heat with new photoshoot
Source: Instagram

Lollywood couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed set the temperature soaring with their charm in the latest clicks.

Deewangi star along with her husband is known for their scintillating pictures, vacation trips, and successful drama serials. The duo is often breaking the internet with their sartorial choices whether at family weddings or at luxury vacations.

The 29-year-old lately shared a photoshoot for an Eid campaign with Sapphire Pakistan and netizens all praise lovebirds for the lovely pictures.

Donning hot red attire, Mere Humnasheen famed actor looks like a vision while Arez posed in a bright red Kurta. The on-screen chemistry and loved-up poses at the beachside delighted fans.

Hiba was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan while Ahmed stunned fans with his roles in Mere Apne, Aitebaar, Roag, Ishq Nahin Aasan, and Muqaddar Ka Sitara.

Hiba Bukhari shares how Arez Ahmed proposed her

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Australian man's widest wig sets new Guinness World Record

01:17 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

New drama serial 'Mumkin' to feature Zaviyar, Hiba, Usama and Yashma

08:43 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

10:59 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Farhan Saeed, Hiba Bukhari to star in upcoming drama

10:54 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Ahad Raza Mir to star in Ishtiaq Ahmed's 'Inspector Jamshed'

04:15 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Sonya Hussyn shares first teaser of her new film ‘Daadal’

12:04 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan's top civil-military leaders to meet tomorrow as PM convenes ...

01:32 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th April 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 314.5 317.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.2 78
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: