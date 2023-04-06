Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed turn up the heat with new photoshoot

Lollywood couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed set the temperature soaring with their charm in the latest clicks.

Deewangi star along with her husband is known for their scintillating pictures, vacation trips, and successful drama serials. The duo is often breaking the internet with their sartorial choices whether at family weddings or at luxury vacations.

The 29-year-old lately shared a photoshoot for an Eid campaign with Sapphire Pakistan and netizens all praise lovebirds for the lovely pictures.

Donning hot red attire, Mere Humnasheen famed actor looks like a vision while Arez posed in a bright red Kurta. The on-screen chemistry and loved-up poses at the beachside delighted fans.

Hiba was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan while Ahmed stunned fans with his roles in Mere Apne, Aitebaar, Roag, Ishq Nahin Aasan, and Muqaddar Ka Sitara.