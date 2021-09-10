Madhuri, Jacqueline, Yami set ‘Dance Deewane 3’ set on fire
Indian actress Madhuri Dixit has won the hearts of her millions of fans yet again through her killer dance moves.
In the latest video, Madhuri is seen dancing with Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. The video went viral on social media instantly.
Madhuri posted the video with the caption in Hindi that reads: “I removed the Carnatic embroidery with silk lines and red threads and put my hand on my sari!”
In the video clip, the Tezaab actress, Jacqueline and Yami can be seen dancing their hearts out on Marathi song Reshmachya Reghani.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTmfpoUArCK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Jacqueline and Yami Gautam appeared on Dance Deewane 3 to promote their new film Bhoot Police, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.
