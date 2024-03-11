Kubra Khan replaces Sana Javed in JPL

The Jeeto Pakistan League is a prominent Pakistani television show that airs annually during Ramadan.

The show’s format includes various games and prize distributions, with participation from popular Pakistani actors and celebrities. This year, the talented Pakistani television and film star Kubra Khan will be joining JPL.

Replacing the well-known Pakistani actress and host Sana Javed, Kubra Khan will take on the role of Islamabad’s team captain in Jeeto Pakistan League. Sana Javed previously served as the captain of Team Islamabad in past JPL seasons but seems to have stepped down from hosting duties following her marriage to colleague and cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Taking to Instagram, Kubra Khan excitedly announces her participation in Jeeto Pakistan League this Ramadan, where she will lead the Islamabad team.