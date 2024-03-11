Kubra Khan replaces Sana Javed in JPL

The Jeeto Pakistan League is a prominent Pakistani television show that airs annually during Ramadan.
The show’s format includes various games and prize distributions, with participation from popular Pakistani actors and celebrities. This year, the talented Pakistani television and film star Kubra Khan will be joining JPL.
Replacing the well-known Pakistani actress and host Sana Javed, Kubra Khan will take on the role of Islamabad’s team captain in Jeeto Pakistan League. Sana Javed previously served as the captain of Team Islamabad in past JPL seasons but seems to have stepped down from hosting duties following her marriage to colleague and cricketer Shoaib Malik.
Taking to Instagram, Kubra Khan excitedly announces her participation in Jeeto Pakistan League this Ramadan, where she will lead the Islamabad team.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
