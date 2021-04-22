Wasim Akram enjoying Ramadan break with son in Dubai
Share
Pakistan's former cricket captain Wasim Akram keeps his private life under wraps but every now and then he drops adorable family pictures.
Recently, the 54-year-old shared some pictures with his fans as he is spending Ramadan in Dubai with his son.
Turning to his Twitter handle, the former bowler said he is in love with Dubai's weather and catching up with his old friends had been delightful.
"Thoroughly enjoying a quiet Ramadan break in Dubai with my son. Good to catch up with a few friends too. Great weather, great city! Thanks, @dubaitourism @emirates," he wrote.
Thoroughly enjoying a quiet Ramadan break in Dubai with my son. Good to catch up with a few friends too. Great weather, Great city! Thanks @dubaitourism @emirates— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) April 21, 2021
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, the cricket legend also shared a delightful picture on his Instagram account where he was off to a quick run before Iftar.
Earlier, Shaniera Akram penned a heartfelt note as she was sad about being distant from her husband Wasi Further, she revealed that she has been waiting patiently for their reunion for 145 days.
Shaniera married Wasim in a simple nikah ceremony in the summer of 2013 on 12 August. Later, the couple had their first daughter, Aiyla, on 27 December 2014
Shaniera pens a heartfelt note for husband Wasim ... 03:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Breaking barriers and finding love across the border seems pretty challenging on the general outlook but the story of ...
-
- Pakistan becomes first team to claim 1000 T20I wickets07:32 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Afghan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s relentless support ...06:07 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Sunita Marshall spots blunder in Khuda Aur Muhabbat 304:34 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021