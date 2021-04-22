Wasim Akram enjoying Ramadan break with son in Dubai

Pakistan's former cricket captain Wasim Akram keeps his private life under wraps but every now and then he drops adorable family pictures.

Recently, the 54-year-old shared some pictures with his fans as he is spending Ramadan in Dubai with his son.

Turning to his Twitter handle, the former bowler said he is in love with Dubai's weather and catching up with his old friends had been delightful.

"Thoroughly enjoying a quiet Ramadan break in Dubai with my son. Good to catch up with a few friends too. Great weather, great city! Thanks, @dubaitourism @emirates," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the cricket legend also shared a delightful picture on his Instagram account where he was off to a quick run before Iftar.

Earlier, Shaniera Akram penned a heartfelt note as she was sad about being distant from her husband Wasi Further, she revealed that she has been waiting patiently for their reunion for 145 days.

Shaniera married Wasim in a simple nikah ceremony in the summer of 2013 on 12 August. Later, the couple had their first daughter, Aiyla, on 27 December 2014