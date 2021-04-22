Shoaib Malik gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video
Share
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has proved from time to time that he is a fitness enthusiast. Giving some major fitness goals, Malik regularly posts his updates on his social media handles.
The 39-year-old shared a short clip of his robust gym routine with fans on Instagram.
Vigorously exercising under his trainer's supervision, he pours his heart out on the extensive workout regime.
"You gotta burn it...What's your gym routine?" the cricketer tossed a question as the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Malik, who is often seen sharing his fitness routines with fans, is currently training in Karachi.
His fitness trainer Mohammad Munir told a local media outlet that they are currently training for performance and athleticism. "Shoaib's training routine is functional exercises to help his cricket," said Munir.
"I train many Pakistani cricketers, and of all the ones I’ve recently trained, Shoaib Malik is the fittest," he revealed.
Earlier, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Moreover, Malik is quite active nowadays since he is the captain of the Multan Tigers in the game show Jeeto Pakistan.
Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik on 11th wedding ... 05:02 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Love across the border seems pretty challenging but celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza shatter the following ...
-
- Pakistan becomes first team to claim 1000 T20I wickets07:32 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Afghan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s relentless support ...06:07 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Sunita Marshall spots blunder in Khuda Aur Muhabbat 304:34 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021