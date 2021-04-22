Shoaib Malik gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video
Web Desk
06:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Shoaib Malik gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video
Share

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has proved from time to time that he is a fitness enthusiast. Giving some major fitness goals, Malik regularly posts his updates on his social media handles.

The 39-year-old shared a short clip of his robust gym routine with fans on Instagram.

Vigorously exercising under his trainer's supervision, he pours his heart out on the extensive workout regime.

"You gotta burn it...What's your gym routine?" the cricketer tossed a question as the caption.

Malik, who is often seen sharing his fitness routines with fans, is currently training in Karachi.

His fitness trainer Mohammad Munir told a local media outlet that they are currently training for performance and athleticism. "Shoaib's training routine is functional exercises to help his cricket," said Munir.

"I train many Pakistani cricketers, and of all the ones I’ve recently trained, Shoaib Malik is the fittest," he revealed.

Earlier, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Moreover, Malik is quite active nowadays since he is the captain of the Multan Tigers in the game show Jeeto Pakistan.

Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik on 11th wedding ... 05:02 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

Love across the border seems pretty challenging but celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza shatter the following ...

More From This Category
#SarahKhan drops big #pregnancy hint in latest ...
07:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Pakistan becomes first team to claim 1000 T20I ...
07:32 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Wasim Akram enjoying Ramadan break with son in ...
06:37 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Sunita Marshall spots blunder in Khuda Aur ...
04:34 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Maya Ali and Ayesha Omar shower each other with ...
02:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Adnan Siddiqui reveals about Sridevi's sudden ...
01:55 PM | 22 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#SarahKhan drops big #pregnancy hint in latest Instagram post
07:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr