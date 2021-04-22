Pakistan becomes first team to claim 1000 T20I wickets

07:32 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Pakistan becomes first team to claim 1000 T20I wickets
Share

Pakistan’s bowling line helped team to achieve another unique feat as it has become first international side in T20I cricket to complete 1000 wickets.

The national bowlers bagged this achievement while playing first T20I match against Zimbabwe in Harare where Usman Qadir took three wickets and Hasnain claimed two wickets.

Pakistan completed their 1000 T20I wickets in 168 matches.

With 855 wickets in 145 matches, New Zealand stand at second spot and they are followed by Australia with 829 scalps in 136 matches.

India are in fourth place with 827 wickets.

Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi has taken most wickets in T20I cricket as it claimed 97 scalps in 98 matches. Spinner Saeed Ajmal and fast bowler Umar Gul have 85 wickets, each, Cricket Pakistan reported.

Babar Azam bags 2nd position in ICC T20I rankings 03:12 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

DUBAI – Pakistani captain Babar Azam's superlative form had helped him make a strong 47-point surge to overtake ...

More From This Category
Shoaib Malik gives fans major fitness goals in ...
06:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Wasim Akram enjoying Ramadan break with son in ...
06:37 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem is the daughter ...
05:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Babar Azam bags 2nd position in ICC T20I rankings
03:12 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
PAKvZIM – Rizwan stars as Pakistan trounce ...
05:31 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
PAKvZIM – Trophy unveiled ahead of first T20 ...
11:42 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#SarahKhan drops big #pregnancy hint in latest Instagram post
07:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr