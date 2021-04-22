Pakistan becomes first team to claim 1000 T20I wickets

Pakistan’s bowling line helped team to achieve another unique feat as it has become first international side in T20I cricket to complete 1000 wickets.

The national bowlers bagged this achievement while playing first T20I match against Zimbabwe in Harare where Usman Qadir took three wickets and Hasnain claimed two wickets.

Pakistan completed their 1000 T20I wickets in 168 matches.

With 855 wickets in 145 matches, New Zealand stand at second spot and they are followed by Australia with 829 scalps in 136 matches.

India are in fourth place with 827 wickets.

Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi has taken most wickets in T20I cricket as it claimed 97 scalps in 98 matches. Spinner Saeed Ajmal and fast bowler Umar Gul have 85 wickets, each, Cricket Pakistan reported.