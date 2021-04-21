Babar Azam bags 2nd position in ICC T20I rankings

DUBAI – Pakistani captain Babar Azam's superlative form had helped him make a strong 47-point surge to overtake Aaron Finch in the T20I rankings after scoring 122 in the third match against Proteas.

According to the latest update, the 26-year-old has moved to the second spot in the ICC T20I rankings with 844 points, dethroning Australia’s white ball captain.

Movement in the @MRFWorldwide ICC men's T20I Batting Rankings with @babarazam258 moving up to second ???? Full list ???? https://t.co/y6w2zMiR7l pic.twitter.com/XgbmVz5E7c — ICC (@ICC) April 21, 2021

Azam, who ended the South Africa series as the highest run-scorer, is now behind England’s Dawid Malan who topped the latest rankings with 892 points.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani captain is still 48 points adrift of top-ranked Malan of England while he has a chance to top the list by continuing the momentum in the three-match series against Zimbabwe. He maintained the top spot till November last year.

Earlier, right-handed batsman dethroned Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world. Azam now sits on top of ICC's ODI batsman rankings with 865 points and Kohli is number 2 with 857 points.

31-year-old Fakhar Zaman also gained 17 slots to reach the 33rd position after scores of eight not out and 60 in the last two matches. Mohammad Rizwan, who notched an unbeaten knock of 73 in the third match, has advanced eight places to reach a career-best 15th position.

Faheem Ashraf (up 12 places to 16th), Mohammad Nawaz (up four places to 24th), and Haris Rauf (up 43 places to 38th) have also moved up in the bowlers’ list.