Video of Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui singing together goes viral
Web Desk
03:37 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Video of Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui singing together goes viral
Share

Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed are unarguably two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry who left the Internet raving after their mega-blockbuster drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho

But the onscreen rivals share an exemplary friendship offscreen and their latest interaction in Jeeto Pakistan is proof of their bond.

The Karachi Lion captain Humayun and Lahore Falcons captain Adnan Siddiqui had a match and the duo got a chance to sing a song. Fans loved seeing them together and felt that the interaction was super cute.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho costars sang the famous song ” Mera Piyar Tere Jeewan Kay Sang Rahey Ga ” while everyone around cheered.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Saeed penned a sweet caption alongside pictures with Siddiqui.

"Winning or losing aside, one thing is for sure every time Adnan and I get together there's tons of fun! Great episode of Jeeto Pakistan today; thank you Gohar and Kubra for making it all the more entertaining and of course Fahad - whose energy remains matchless!"

Earlier, the news of Siddiqui and Saeed sharing the screen again for a new project started doing rounds on the Internet.

Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed gearing up for ... 04:38 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

Unarguably two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed are ...

More From This Category
Ali Haider all set to host show for NTV Houston
03:50 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's workout video ...
02:37 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
'Joints for jabs': Activists distribute free ...
02:59 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil wishes to work with ...
02:09 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Indian politicians using stray dogs to spread ...
12:49 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
Syra Yousaf’s birthday bash photos go viral
06:02 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Haider all set to host show for NTV Houston
03:50 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr