Video of Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui singing together goes viral

Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed are unarguably two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry who left the Internet raving after their mega-blockbuster drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho.

But the onscreen rivals share an exemplary friendship offscreen and their latest interaction in Jeeto Pakistan is proof of their bond.

The Karachi Lion captain Humayun and Lahore Falcons captain Adnan Siddiqui had a match and the duo got a chance to sing a song. Fans loved seeing them together and felt that the interaction was super cute.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho costars sang the famous song ” Mera Piyar Tere Jeewan Kay Sang Rahey Ga ” while everyone around cheered.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Saeed penned a sweet caption alongside pictures with Siddiqui.

"Winning or losing aside, one thing is for sure every time Adnan and I get together there's tons of fun! Great episode of Jeeto Pakistan today; thank you Gohar and Kubra for making it all the more entertaining and of course Fahad - whose energy remains matchless!"

Earlier, the news of Siddiqui and Saeed sharing the screen again for a new project started doing rounds on the Internet.