Sarah Khan drops big pregnancy hint in latest Instagram post

07:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Sarah Khan drops big pregnancy hint in latest Instagram post
Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has added to the speculations surrounding her pregnancy after her husband Falk Shabbir set off them last week.

Taking to Instagram, the Mohabbat Aag starrer shared a photo of a rose along with a Quranic verse about pregnancy, apparently confirming that she is expecting first child with Falak.

On April 17, singer and songwriter Falak Shabir left his fans speculating he and his wife Sarah Khan, a celebrated actor, are expecting their first child.

It all started when the Akhiyan singer shared an illustration of mother and father to his Instagram story.

He captioned it “This is the beauty of a relationship! SubhanAllah.” The post sparked speculation he and Sarah Khan are expecting their first baby.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and the celebrity couple recently visited Turkey to spent vacation.

Sarah Khan drops big pregnancy hint in latest Instagram post
07:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2021

