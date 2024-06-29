Search

Sindh and Punjab impose Section 144 to ensure security protocols in Muharram

04:16 PM | 29 Jun, 2024
section 144 in punjab

In a decisive move to ensure peace and security during the holy month of Muharram, the Sindh Home Department has enforced Section 144 throughout the province. This directive, effective from the 1st to the 10th of Muharram, includes a ban on pillion riding of motorcycles specifically on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. The notification also prohibits the display of weapons and the flying of drones during this period.

The proactive measures aim to prevent any disturbances during the religious observances, which are a significant part of the Islamic calendar. The department's notification underscores the importance of maintaining order and safety, reflecting a broader commitment to public security during Muharram.

Simultaneously, the Punjab Home Department has issued stringent security guidelines to ensure peace and safety across the province during Muharram. Section 144 will be enforced in Punjab as well, restricting gatherings at unauthorized locations to mitigate potential risks.

Punjab's comprehensive security plan includes the monitoring of 37,376 religious gatherings (majlis) and 10,426 processions, each under detailed security oversight. Additionally, 502 locations have been identified as sensitive, with Army and Rangers personnel deployed to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents. The Home Department has emphasized the importance of adhering to security protocols, highlighting the restriction of movement for 1,200 individuals deemed to pose potential threats.

Furthermore, peace committees in various districts will be activated to oversee the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), ensuring the peaceful conduct of assemblies and processions. These measures reflect a coordinated effort by provincial authorities to uphold the sanctity and security of religious observances during Muharram.

