Woman pushes husband off roof for refusing to take her shopping

In a startling incident in Baghdad, Iraq, a woman pushed her husband off the roof of their home after he refused to take her shopping. According to Iraqi media reports, the woman was eager to shop for her sister's upcoming wedding.

When she asked her husband to accompany her to the market and he declined, she became furious. Under the pretext of discussing something on the roof, she led him there and then pushed him off. The fall resulted in multiple fractures, leaving him severely injured.

Neighbors, who witnessed the incident, immediately alerted the police. Authorities rushed to the scene and found the husband unconscious. He was quickly transported to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

In response to the incident, Baghdad police have charged the woman with attempted murder. She has been taken into custody and transferred to the police station for further questioning.