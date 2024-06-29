Search

Pakistan

Zika virus identified by researchers in Pakistan

05:12 PM | 29 Jun, 2024
zika virus

 Researchers have finally unraveled the cause of the mysterious illness that struck Karachi in 2021, identifying the Zika virus as the culprit. This revelation follows extensive investigations into hundreds of cases that were initially suspected to be dengue but tested negative for the virus.

Dr. Najeeha Talat Iqbal, Principal Investigator of the United World Antiviral Research Network (UWARN), disclosed to The News that researchers at Aga Khan University (AKU) in Karachi detected two cases of the Zika virus during an outbreak of an enigmatic viral illness in 2021. This finding was later confirmed through metagenomic analysis at the Gale Lab at the University of Washington in Seattle.

"During our study, we confirmed the presence of the Zika virus in Pakistan, which had not been previously detected," stated Dr. Talat. The study examined patients with acute viral illnesses, aged between 1 and 75, from AKU's wards, outpatient clinics, and physician referrals.

Among the 44 patients enrolled from the Arbovirus cohort, six exhibited symptoms of acute febrile illness, vomiting, and diarrhea between August and November 2021, despite testing negative for dengue.

The publication had earlier reported a dengue-like disease spreading in Karachi in November 2021, characterized by fever, reduced platelet counts, and white blood cell deficiencies. However, the patients had tested negative for the dengue virus.

The UWARN study, a multi-center investigation involving Pakistan, Senegal, South Africa, Brazil, and Taiwan, detected two single and two mixed infections of Zika and Dengue confirmed by serology and PCR in 2021 and 2022.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of Aedes mosquitoes. While most infected individuals are asymptomatic, some may develop a rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headaches, typically lasting from two to seven days.

Dr. Iqbal highlighted the study's goal to identify emerging viruses and conduct active surveillance of arboviruses in UWARN centers. She noted that AKU has been collaborating with UWARN to monitor arboviruses, including dengue, chikungunya, and other hemorrhagic viruses.

Confirming the Zika virus detection, Dr. Faisal Mehmood, Head of Infectious Disease at AKU, acknowledged the virus's presence and circulation in Karachi.

Sindh Health Department officials also confirmed that hundreds of cases of dengue, chikungunya, and other vector-borne illnesses are reported in Karachi every week. Since January 2024, the city has recorded at least 10 fatalities due to dengue fever, with many more hospitalized with chikungunya at various health facilities.

Despite these findings, the Sindh Health Department and the National Institute of Health (NIH) officials in Islamabad have not been formally informed about the presence of the Zika virus. The NIH emphasized that no laboratory or health institution has officially reported Zika cases to them.

The city remains gripped by diseases similar to dengue and chikungunya, with ongoing concerns about unreported viral illnesses testing negative for dengue at multiple health facilities.

Pakistan

05:42 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Lahore police crack down on human trafficking ring, rescue three girls

05:41 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Punjab decides to launch tourist glass train from Rawalpindi to Murree

05:12 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Zika virus identified by researchers in Pakistan

04:34 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Bureaucrats, military personnel exempted from income tax on sale of ...

04:16 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Sindh and Punjab impose Section 144 to ensure security protocols in ...

02:58 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

LHC directs PM Office to bar spy agencies including ISI from ...

Pakistan

09:52 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

British-Pakistani woman 'runs over' Motorway cop in Rawalpindi

09:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Government proposes 13 amendments to pension scheme

09:32 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Islamabad court upholds Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's conviction in Iddat ...

05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Excise duty on air tickets for Europe, UAE, and other countries ...

10:57 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Pakistan's deputy PM promises tit-for-tat response to US criticism

10:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

Advertisement

Latest

05:42 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Lahore police crack down on human trafficking ring, rescue three girls

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 29 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: