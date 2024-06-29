Punjab decides to launch tourist glass train from Rawalpindi to Murree

RAWALPINDI – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a project to launch tourist glass train between Rawalpindi and Murree in a bid to promote tourism in the region.

The approval was granted in a meeting chaired by chief minister in Murree to beautify the popular hill station.

The government will hire the services of the international consultants to execute the glass train project, which will provide passengers with breathtaking views of the hill station's landscape.

The chief minister also approved various other projects for development, beautification of Murree. It has been decided that high-rise buildings, which are blocking the natural views, will be demolished.

Furthermore, the government has decided to remove hotels around the GPO chowk and restore all old buildings.

Murree is renowned for its lush green hills, pine forests, and panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. The town itself is nestled amidst these natural wonders, making it a picturesque destination.

Hundreds of thousands of people from across the country visit the hill station every year.