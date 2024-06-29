India waives visa-fee for this Muslim country: Details inside

NEW DELHI - The government of India has waived visa fees for tourists from Malaysia in a major relief for the country, it emerged on Saturday.

In a statement released by the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur, it was confirmed that effective July 1, Malaysians applying for e-tourist visas to India will benefit from a fee waiver.

Under the new arrangement, Malaysians will receive a 30-day e-tourist visa with double entry on a gratis basis (i.e. no visa fees), for one year from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

The High Commission emphasized in the statement that while the fee exemption applies specifically to the 30-day e-tourist visa category, all existing rules and guidelines for e-tourist visas and other e-visa categories remain unchanged and can be read on the official website.

It has also been highlighted that other e-visa categories such as e-Business, e-Conference, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant, e-Ayush, and e-Emergency X Miscellaneous visas will continue to require standard visa fees.

Travelers opting for traditional paper visas through the outsourced service provider, M/s IVS Global Visa Centre, or directly from the High Commission will also be subject to the usual visa fees, the statement read.

The interested applicants are also reminded that the e-tourist visa must be used within 120 days of issuance.

The visa-fee waiver is not a unilateral move as Indians can enter Malaysia without a visa and stay for up to 30 days from December 1, 2023, until the end of December this year.

The initiative comes days after India allowed visa-free entry to citizens from Thailand for a period of six months as a reciprocal move.