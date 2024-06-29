Karachi enforces month-long ban on sea swimming

KARAVHI - In response to escalating risks posed by rising tidal waves along Karachi's coastline, Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has implemented a comprehensive one-month ban on sea bathing throughout the city. The notification issued under Section 144 will be effective until July 27.

The decision comes amidst reports of large and perilous waves developing near Karachi's shores, posing significant safety hazards to swimmers. The notification underscores the potential danger to life associated with these conditions.

Authorities are authorized under the notification to initiate legal proceedings against any individuals found violating the ban, emphasizing public safety as paramount during this period.