PIA employee with fake degree loses job after 17 years

06:55 PM | 29 Jun, 2024
KARACHI - In a dramatic turn of events, a worker associated with state-run Pakistan International Airlines for almost two decades was arrested for having fake documents.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the individual accused of utilizing forged academic credentials throughout his 17-year tenure at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The suspect has been identified as Rauf Sohail who allegedly maintained employment at PIA under false pretenses. Sohail was hired by the national carrier as a cargo assistant and kept working till 2020 when his forgery came to light. 

An FIA spokesperson disclosed that action was initiated following PIA's request, resulting in Rauf Sohail's arrest after the revocation of his bail. Presently, investigations into the matter are ongoing to ascertain further details.

The national carrier of Pakistan is currently facing multiple challenges including the capacity of employees as well as financial instability. The challenges exacerbated by the ban imposed by Europe and the UK triggered calls for the privatization of the airline.

The former caretaker government initiated the process of selling off the national asset which has now become a liability. The current status of privatization is that eight groups have shown interest in buying the carrier and the final bidding is due in August.

The government has, time and again, assured that the process would be transparent to the extent that the process would be broadcast live for the masses.

