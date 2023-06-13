Saudi Arabia launches new e-visa: Here's who is eligible for instant service

RIYADH – In a bid to enhance travel convenience and boost tourism, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a new electronic visa service for visa holders from different countries.
As part of the fresh regulations, visa holders of the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), and the Schengen region can get e-visa service in a seamless manner without any delay.
Moreover, permanent residents of any European Union (EU), the UK, and the US can also avail themselves of this instant e-visa service. The authorities have also allowed permanent residence holders to have their first-degree relatives access to the Kingdom via an upon-arrival visa at any air, land, and sea ports.
An exception has been made for individuals holding valid tourism or business visas from the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), or any of the Schengen states. However, this exception is applicable only if the visa has been utilized at least once to enter the country that issued it.
The Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia issued a statement affirming the objectives of this initiative, stating, "In order to complete the process of facilitating procedures and providing an integrated tourism experience, the Kingdom allows holders of visas of the United States, the European Union (Schengen), and the United Kingdom, as well as their residents, to issue a tourist visa electronically and immediately through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) website."
It is important to note that tourists holding these visas are not permitted to undertake Hajj or Umrah during the pilgrimage season, as clarified by the Ministry.
Saudi Arabia has been revamping its visa system to facilitate tourists. This recent development follows the kingdom's announcement in February of a transit visa for passengers flying with Saudi Arabian carriers, including Flynas and Saudia, who have a stopover in the Kingdom.
With these progressive steps, Saudi Arabia aims to streamline visa procedures, encourage international tourism, and showcase its diverse attractions and cultural heritage to the world. The introduction of the e-visa service is set to open doors to new opportunities for travelers and foster closer connections between Saudi Arabia and the rest of the globe.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-13-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.