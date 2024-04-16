Lithuania proposes tough rules for hiring foreign workers in sweeping reforms

VILNIUS - Lithuania is making it tougher for foreign workers to find jobs in the country as the government is exploring stricter regulations on who can find employment.
Agnė Bilotaitė, the country's Minister of Interior, explained that the rules were enforced because more and more foreigners are moving to Lithuania, adding that the fresh rules will allow more efficient management of migration flows.
Under the new rules which are being proposed, Lithuanian employers will have to follow stricter guidelines when hiring foreigners as they will need specific licenses and have to report any changes. Moreover, they will have to offer full-time positions to the employees.
In line with the proposals, foreign workers will also face new requirements and they'll have to share details about their skills and work experience besides banning them from working for more than four employers, Schengenvisainfo reported.
The changes mean only foreigners with a valid residence permit can work in Lithuania though there are some exceptions as certain groups like researchers and teachers can still work without a residence permit.
Lithuania is also limiting the number of foreign workers as the authorities have set a quota that can't exceed 14% of the total number of residents each year.
If the changes are approved by the lawmakers and are implemented, Lithuania would be joining other countries like the UK, Australia and Canada which have already promulgated policies aimed at discouraging immigration.
Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.