Lithuania proposes tough rules for hiring foreign workers in sweeping reforms

VILNIUS - Lithuania is making it tougher for foreign workers to find jobs in the country as the government is exploring stricter regulations on who can find employment.

Agnė Bilotaitė, the country's Minister of Interior, explained that the rules were enforced because more and more foreigners are moving to Lithuania, adding that the fresh rules will allow more efficient management of migration flows.

Under the new rules which are being proposed, Lithuanian employers will have to follow stricter guidelines when hiring foreigners as they will need specific licenses and have to report any changes. Moreover, they will have to offer full-time positions to the employees.

In line with the proposals, foreign workers will also face new requirements and they'll have to share details about their skills and work experience besides banning them from working for more than four employers, Schengenvisainfo reported.

The changes mean only foreigners with a valid residence permit can work in Lithuania though there are some exceptions as certain groups like researchers and teachers can still work without a residence permit.

Lithuania is also limiting the number of foreign workers as the authorities have set a quota that can't exceed 14% of the total number of residents each year.

If the changes are approved by the lawmakers and are implemented, Lithuania would be joining other countries like the UK, Australia and Canada which have already promulgated policies aimed at discouraging immigration.