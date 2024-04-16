Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz made a notable visit to a tandoor (traditional clay oven) in Lahore to assess the prevailing prices of roti (traditional flatbread) and naan.
Upon their arrival, both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz carefully scrutinized the notification indicating the revised prices. Maryam Nawaz took a proactive stance, personally verifying the weight and cost of the roti before instructing for the notification to be prominently displayed on the wall.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stopped by a tandoor in Lahore, inquired about the price of roti, and instructed the public not to pay more than Rs. 16 for it. pic.twitter.com/IODmDeGhrB— PMLN (@pmln_org) April 16, 2024
During the inspection, Maryam Nawaz affixed a piece of roti priced at 16 rupees, reflecting the revised rate.
In conversation, Nawaz Sharif emphasized that the price of roti should not surpass 20 rupees, reiterating a commitment to ensure affordability for consumers. Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister affirmed that the price of roti had indeed been adjusted to 16 rupees, with naan priced at 20 rupees, in line with the latest directives.
Asserting the authority of the new notifications, both leaders underscored that any attempt to charge beyond the specified rates, particularly exceeding 16 rupees for roti, should be promptly reported for necessary action.
The visit comes in the wake of recent adjustments in flour prices across Punjab, subsequently leading to a reduction in roti costs, with the new rate fixed at 16 rupees, in a bid to alleviate financial burdens on the people.
