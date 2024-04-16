Search

Woman invites lover to home to cut off his penis in Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin

07:05 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
LAHORE – A woman in a northern Punjab city has chopped off his lover’s penis after inviting him to her house for a meeting. 

The incident occurred in limits of City Police Station of Mandi Bahauddin, according to reports in local media. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, tricked her lover named Muhammad Saleem to deprive him of his manhood. 

As Saleem reached there, the suspect using a sharp-edged weapon sliced off his genitals. A photo circulating on social media shows the lower part of the victim’s body all drenched in blood.

The injured man has reportedly been shifted to Lahore for medical treatment after he was provided with first aid in Mandi Bahauddin. 

Police have launched an investigation into the matter while there is no statement from any relative of the victim. 

In 2021, a young man’s penis was chopped off by brothers of a girl to whom he had contracted love marriage in Mianwali.

Pakistani man’s penis chopped off over love marriage

