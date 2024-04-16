Last date for Ministry of Defence jobs 2024 ends today; have you applied yet?

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Defence announced various jobs for a project titled “Development of ICT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Precision Agriculture systems utilizing dual-use Aerospace Technologies – GreenAI” earlier this month.

It invited applications from Pakistan citizens, who meet the qualification criteria and other requirement. The deadline to apply for the posts is all set to end tonight (April 16). If you have not applied yet, you can visit the website of the Project GreenAI to apply for the following positions:

Project Manager

The contract-based jobs are based in Islamabad/Rawalpindi.

Number of Positions: 1

Qualifications & Education Requirements

Qualification: Ph.D / MS (DSP, RADAR etc – Communication, Aerospace, IT) with 5 years of relevant experience, preferably in DSP systems research, design & development of RADAR systems for civil and/or military applications.

PREFERRED SKILLS

• Well acquainted with Software Projects

• Preferably with 5 years of relevant experience

Age:

45+5 years

Scientific Officer

It is also an contractual job based in Rawalpindi/Islamabad

Number of Positions: 1

Qualifications & Education Requirements

Master in Computer Science / Computer Engineering (at least 16 Years of Education) / BE (DSP, Embedded, HPC, etc.

3 years of relevant experience

PREFERRED SKILLS

Master coursework. Should be completed in Computer Science / Software Engineering disciplines/Computer Engineering or Equivalent discipline with practical experience from and HEC recognized institution. Specialization in software engineering would be given preference.

Undergraduate Degree. Should be completed in Computer Science / Software Engineering discipline / Computer Engineering or Equivalent discipline from HEC recognized institution.

Skilled in LabVIEW Real‐Time and LabVIEW FPGA

Hands-on Experience with PXI, PCI, PXIe, PCIe, cRIO, and cDAQ.

Skilled in MATLAB Signal Processing Toolbox.

Signal Processing Experience.

Filter Designing and Real time Implementation.

Signal & Data Processing in LabVIEW/MATLAB Simulation Environment.

FPGA & SDR Architecture Understanding

Age:

45+5 years

Senior Software Engineer

Number of Positions: 1

The PPS 8 scale job is also based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Qualifications & Education Requirements

Qualification: MS / BS / BE (Software, HPC, Cloud, etc),

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, or equivalent technical Degree; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

3 years relevant experience of system design and development &

4-5 years of Cloud Native application development and QA experience

Software Engineer

Number of Positions: 1

It is the PPS-7 scale job , which is also a contract-based employment.

Qualifications & Education Requirements

Qualification: MS / BS / BE (Software, HPC, Data Science etc),

Master. Should be completed in computer science, data science or software engineering disciplines. Specialization in data science would be given preference.

3 years relevant experience of system design and development

PREFERRED SKILLS

Experience of Big Data platform and related projects (highly preferable).

Experience with automated testing and direct hands-on experience with automated testing tools required.

Experience testing any of the following platforms: ASP.Net, C#. o Experience with test management and defect tracking tools.

Experience with test design, creation, execution, and reporting of manual test cases.

Strong experience with backend database testing desired experience with Microsoft SQL 2008/+, MySQL, Postgres and MongoDB.

In-depth knowledge of software testing, types and related activities. o Have; developed Test Cases for Unit, Integration and System Level Testing.

Experience iri developing documentation of various natures (User Manuals, Process flows, Deployment Checklists).

• Strong analytical/problem solving-skills with excellent attention to detail and communication.

• Ability to exercise independent judgment, multitasks, and effectively prioritizes tasks.

• Should understand the requirements fully and initiate discussions with concerned people to see: clarifications on unclear/unspecified requirements.

• Strong Quality assurance' and system engineering including high volume MS SQL environments or equivalent.

• Experience and domain knowledge of B2B & B2C Web Applications would be plus.

HPC Engineer

It is Islamabad/Rawalpindi based jobs.

Number of Positions: 1

Qualifications & Education Requirements

Qualification: MS / BE (Software, HPC, Cloud, etc), with a minimum 3 years or more relevant experience of system design and development.

3 years relevant experience of system design and development.

HPC Cluster Admin (PPS-6)

Number of Positions: 2

Qualification/Experience: BS/BE/Diploma in Networks or IT Infrastructure, with one year of relevant experience in datacenter and network operations and management.

How to Apply for Defence Ministry Jobs

The interested applicants can apply through the National Jobs Portal or can email their application to hiring@greenai.org.pk