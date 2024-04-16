Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Military leadership vows stern action against malicious propaganda campaigns 

07:27 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Military leadership vows stern action against malicious propaganda campaigns 

RAWALPINDI – Top military brass has expressed resolve to launch against action against those involved in the malicious propaganda campaign meant to demoralise the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir presided over 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ, Rawalpindi.

Forum noted with concern the malicious propaganda campaign meant to demoralise the Armed Forces and underscored that “Unfounded and baseless allegations on Law Enforcement Agencies and Security Forces have become a fashion and are part of the larger design to drive a wedge between the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan. We will not allow such efforts to succeed and as per the law and constitution, stern action will be ensured”.

It resolved to provide full support to the government towards achieving sustainable socioeconomic growth in the country including wholehearted assistance in countering the illegal spectrum, particularly smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners. 

COAS directed field commanders to ensure the highest standards of operational preparedness and motivation within their outfits and to pursue professional excellence through objective training.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhadas including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for peace and stability in the country.

COAS appreciated the untiring efforts of Pakistan Army and LEAs in successfully thwarting several terrorist attacks and neutralising key terrorist commanders during ongoing counterterrorism operations. COAS directed commanders to pro-actively deny any space to the terrorists. 

Gen Asim Munir said, “Armed Forces and LEAs of Pakistan, fully backed by the resilient nation, remain determined to permanently eliminate this menace from Pakistan, INSHA’ALLAH".

The forum condemned heartless terrorist attack against Chinese nationals in Besham as well as heinous killings of innocent civilians in Balochistan. Forum was briefed on how terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan pose a threat to regional and global security, besides acting as proxies against Pakistan and its economic interests, especially China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The military leadership expressed serious concern over the ongoing Indian aggression in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Forum reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. 

The forum expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations, war crimes and genocide being perpetrated in Gaza.

It also expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and noted that a wider regional conflict could ensue if both sides did not de-escalate immediately.

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

07:27 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Military leadership vows stern action against malicious propaganda ...

07:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Last date for Ministry of Defence jobs 2024 ends today; have you ...

06:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Pakistan extends joint venture invitation to Saudi Arabia for PIA and ...

07:05 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Woman invites lover to home to cut off his penis in Punjab’s Mandi ...

06:12 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Video: Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz inspect roti prices at Lahore ...

05:06 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Private academy teacher rapes 12-year-old student near Lahore

Pakistan

09:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Rs 750 Prize Bond List April 2024 - Check Draw Result Online

09:02 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

750 Prize Bond April 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

12:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

750 Prize bond April 2024 – Check Balloting, Draw Date and Winners

05:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Major blow for YouTuber Adil Raja as he loses appeals in defamation ...

10:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Woman passenger assaulted by Railway police constable found dead in ...

11:02 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

Pakistan urges Iran, Israel to 'exercise restraint, de-escalation' ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Elon Musk decides to lay off 10% of Tesla employees

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: