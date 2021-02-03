Pakistani man’s penis chopped off over love marriage

06:49 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Pakistani man’s penis chopped off over love marriage
MIANWALI – In a revengeful act, a young man’s penis was chopped off by brothers a girl to whom he had contacted love marriage few months ago in Mianwali, it surfaced on Wednesday.

As per details, the incident happened within limits of Kalabagh police station in Isa Khel town of Mianwali district in the Punjab province.

The boy, who has been identified as Arbaz Khan, was tricked by his in-laws to have lunch at their house when they overpowered him and cut off his penis to take revenge.

Arbaz Khan was shifted to THQ hospital Kalabagh in critical condition.

A FIR has been registered against the suspect – Tahir, Tayyib and Waqas.

