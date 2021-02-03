5 famous personalities who were banned from social media

Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook have policies that the users must abide by or pay the price of being suspended or permanently banned.

Whether it's posting nude images or making abusive comments, celebrities are also humans and make errors. While some of them are slightly predictable, others may come as a surprise to their fans as the role models are put on a very high pedestal.

Here are some of the most famous social media bans:

Rihanna

While RIRI fanbase is pretty familiar with the singer’s risque Instagram posts, it came as a shock when the R&B star was forced to remove semi-naked pictures from her Instagram account. The 26-year-old singer posed topless clicks for the French magazine Lui

Adele

A pop artist in the most traditional sense of the term, Adele music genre has unparallel popularity but at the time the icon faces hurdles as she admitted that she has been banned from sending her own tweets by her management company. A number of ‘drunk tweets’ that got her in hot waters, the 27-year-old is now very apprehensive about the content posted on her official social media handles.

Donald Trump

Trump offensive and outlandish tweets resulted in Twitter imposing a permanent ban on his account. Banning of Trump’s Twitter account over fears of him “inciting further violence” in the US, the 74-year-old politician had 88 million followers. The account still remains suspended for the glorification of violence.

Madonna

No stranger to scandals, Popstar Madonna was once censured by Instagram after sharing a video about a coronavirus conspiracy theory on her official Instagram handle. Claiming that a vaccine for Covid-19 had already been found, the 62-year-old singer revealed that the vaccine has been hidden for money. Furthermore, Instagram blurred out the video with a caption saying: "False Information".

Kanye West

Infamous for his tweet-and-delete sprees on Twitter, the 43-year-old rapper was once briefly banned over the pretence of posting the phone number of Forbes magazine editor Randall Lane in 2020. The Hollywood's it couple West and wife Kim Kardashian has reportedly called it quits.