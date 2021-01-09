Twitter permanently bans Trump’s account

WASHINGTON – Twitter on Friday permanently suspended U.S. President Donald Trump’s account to prevent further incitement of violence in the United States.

The account of Donald Trump had 88 million followers was suspended for the glorification of violence. The Twitter authorities confirmed the development in a tweet. After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence, the tweet said.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

It was the first time Twitter has banned a head of state although Trump still has access to the official @WhiteHouse and @POTUS accounts but will lose this when his presidential term ends.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump was locked out of his account for 12 hours after he called attackers as patriots.

Twitter, Facebook lock Donald Trump's account ... 09:33 AM | 7 Jan, 2021 WASHINGTON – Social media networks Twitter and Facebook locked US President Donald Trump out of his account for ...

A large number of his supporters entered the complex as the US Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. Four of the civilians and a police officer died amid the riots.

US President said he would look at building his own platform.