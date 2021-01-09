Saudi King Salman receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine (VIDEO)
Share
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz received the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, the state media reported.
The Saudi Press Agency said that King Salman, 85, received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the futuristic Red Sea city of Neom.
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Receives 1st Dose of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine.https://t.co/SLJEVzcvIi#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/5s12QhByQw— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) January 8, 2021
Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah expressed gratitude to King Salman for providing all the support to Saudi citizens amid the pandemic.
Today, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques received the vaccine out of his desire to be immune to the virus. His initiative is an affirmation that the Kingdom firmly believes that prevention is always better than cure, the health minister added.
Saudi Arabia launched its mass vaccination campaign on December 17 after receiving the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Earlier, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Grand Mufti of the Kingdom also get their vaccines.
'A blessing from Allah' – Saudi Arabia's Grand ... 09:24 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
RIYADH – Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh has received his first dose of the Pfizer ...
Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 363,000 novel coronavirus cases, including more than 6,000 deaths –the highest in Gulf Arab states.
Pakistan approves procurement of COVID-19 vaccine 08:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's federal cabinet has approved for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine in order to stern ...
-
- Saudi King Salman receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine (VIDEO)11:43 AM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Teenager arrested for killing, raping 8-year-old brother in Lahore11:11 AM | 9 Jan, 2021
-
- Pakistan reports 2,007 fresh coronavirus cases, 40 more deaths10:20 AM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi is about human ...05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Anushka Sharma lashes out on Indian media for invading privacy04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by sharing pictures with ...02:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021