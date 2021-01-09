Saudi King Salman receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine (VIDEO)
Saudi King Salman receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine (VIDEO)
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz received the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, the state media reported.

The Saudi Press Agency said that King Salman, 85, received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the futuristic Red Sea city of Neom.

Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah expressed gratitude to King Salman for providing all the support to Saudi citizens amid the pandemic.

Today, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques received the vaccine out of his desire to be immune to the virus. His initiative is an affirmation that the Kingdom firmly believes that prevention is always better than cure, the health minister added.

Saudi Arabia launched its mass vaccination campaign on December 17 after receiving the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Earlier, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Grand Mufti of the Kingdom also get their vaccines.

Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 363,000 novel coronavirus cases, including more than 6,000 deaths –the highest in Gulf Arab states.

