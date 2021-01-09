Fire kills 10 ten newborns in Indian hospital
Share
MAHARASHTRA – At least ten babies were killed in a maternity unit on Saturday when fire erupts through a major hospital in Bhandara.
The district civil surgeon said there were 17 newborn babies admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit. Ten of them expired on the spot while the other seven were rescued.
The smoke led to the babies suffocating, he added.
The deceased were aged between a few days and three months, sources.
The staff on duty noticed a fire coming from the hospital’s neonatal unit and raised the alarm while the fire brigade stopped the blaze from spreading to other parts of the hospital and other patients were moved to safety.
The situation is under control now, officials. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Thackeray has directed an inquiry into the incident.
Indian tourist rapes 15-year-old girl in ... 05:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
KABUL – An Indian man has been arrested for raping a teenage girl and filming the incident in Kabul during his to ...
- Fire kills 10 ten newborns in Indian hospital12:13 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Saudi King Salman receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine (VIDEO)11:43 AM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Teenager arrested for killing, raping 8-year-old brother in Lahore11:11 AM | 9 Jan, 2021
-
- Pakistan reports 2,007 fresh coronavirus cases, 40 more deaths10:20 AM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi is about human ...05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Anushka Sharma lashes out on Indian media for invading privacy04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by sharing pictures with ...02:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021