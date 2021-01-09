Machh massacre: Funeral prayers for slain coal miners offered in Quetta (VIDEO)
Share
QUETTA – The funeral prayers for the slain coal miners have been offered in Hazara Town Imambargah on Saturday (today) after successful talks with the government.
Allama Raja Nasir Abbas led the funeral prayers. The funeral was attended by a large number of people.
National Assembly Qasim Suri Deputy Speaker and Special Assistant to the PM Zulfi Bukhari, Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau, provincial minister Mir Arif Jan Mohammad, and other government officials also attended the funeral prayers.
Deputy Commission said that the Afghan citizens among the slain miners will also be buried in Quetta. The relatives of the Hazara victims agreed to bury them in Quetta, the statement added. Afghan consulate has also been informed about the development.
Earlier on Friday, the mourners of the Machh incident called off their sit-in protest and agreed to bury their loved ones after successful negotiations with the government delegation.
Hazaras decide to bury slain miners, end protest ... 11:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
QUETTA – Protests sit-ins by members of Hazara community and their sympathizers in big cities of Pakistan came to ...
Eleven colliers were killed and four others were seriously injured on January 3, after armed men attacked them at a coal field in Balochistan's Bolan district. The coal miners, according to police, were taken to nearby mountains where they were shot.
Eleven coal miners shot dead in Balochistan’s ... 10:11 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
QUETTA – At least eleven coal miners were gunned down on Sunday after unidentified attackers abducting them ...
- PM Imran arrives Quetta to meet with families of slain Hazara ...02:00 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Elon Musk urges people to use Signal over WhatsApp New Policy01:47 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Machh massacre: Funeral prayers for slain coal miners offered in ...12:29 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Fire kills 10 newborns in Indian hospital12:13 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Saudi King Salman receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine (VIDEO)11:43 AM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi is about human ...05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Anushka Sharma lashes out on Indian media for invading privacy04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by sharing pictures with ...02:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021