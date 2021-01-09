Machh massacre: Funeral prayers for slain coal miners offered in Quetta (VIDEO)

QUETTA – The funeral prayers for the slain coal miners have been offered in Hazara Town Imambargah on Saturday (today) after successful talks with the government.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas led the funeral prayers. The funeral was attended by a large number of people.

National Assembly Qasim Suri Deputy Speaker and Special Assistant to the PM Zulfi Bukhari, Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau, provincial minister Mir Arif Jan Mohammad, and other government officials also attended the funeral prayers.

Deputy Commission said that the Afghan citizens among the slain miners will also be buried in Quetta. The relatives of the Hazara victims agreed to bury them in Quetta, the statement added. Afghan consulate has also been informed about the development.

Earlier on Friday, the mourners of the Machh incident called off their sit-in protest and agreed to bury their loved ones after successful negotiations with the government delegation.

Eleven colliers were killed and four others were seriously injured on January 3, after armed men attacked them at a coal field in Balochistan's Bolan district. The coal miners, according to police, were taken to nearby mountains where they were shot.