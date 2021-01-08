Hazaras decide to bury slain miners, end protest sit-ins over Machh massacre

QUETTA – Protests sit-ins by members of Hazara community and their sympathizers in big cities of Pakistan came to an end Friday night after families of the slain coalminers decided to bury their loved ones late Friday.

The development comes after “all of our demands have been accepted,” a member of the Hazara Shuhada Committee told reporters in Quetta.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave Islamabad for Quetta shortly after the burial of slain miners, said National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was part of a government delegation that met the protesters.

“Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also accompany him,” he added.

Meanwhile, the religio-political party Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) also announced to end their symbolic sit-ins in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Peshawar and Gilgit-Baltistan

Earlier today, protesters blocked access to Punjab capital by the Motorway at different points, as protests and sit-ins against the Machh tragedy entered sixth day.

Protesters staged sit-ins at Imamia colony to GT Road, Ferozpur Road, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Thokar Niaz Beg, Mall Road (Alhamra to Governor House up to Davis road/Sarwar Road intersection), and Charring Cross - Mall Road.

In Karachi, five motorcycles were set ablaze as sporadic clashes break out between protesters holding sit-ins in around 30 different areas of the city.

The Hazara community had been protesting since Sunday, after 10 miners were massacred by terrorists near a coal field in Balochistan's Machh town, refusing to bury their loved ones until the prime minister meet them.

PM Imran Khan, on the other hand, during a ceremony today to launch Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad today, had said: "One does not blackmail the prime minister of any country this way."