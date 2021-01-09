Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 January 2021
Web Desk
08:42 AM | 9 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 January 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs110,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,100 at the opening of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs.87,175 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs.101,660.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Karachi PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Islamabad PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Peshawar PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Quetta PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Sialkot PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Attock PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Gujranwala PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Jehlum PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Multan PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Bahawalpur PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Gujrat PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Nawabshah PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Chakwal PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Hyderabad PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Nowshehra PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Sargodha PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Faisalabad PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526
Mirpur PKR 110,900 PKR 1,526

