Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 January 2021
08:42 AM | 9 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs110,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,100 at the opening of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs.87,175 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs.101,660.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Karachi
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Quetta
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Attock
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Multan
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,526
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:05 AM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 January 202108:42 AM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Hazaras decide to bury slain miners, end protest sit-ins over Machh ...11:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Farmers' protest- what changes will ensue?10:53 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Opposition leader in Sindh ...10:50 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Priyanka Chopra criticised for breaking COVID-19 protocols during London salon visit
07:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi is about human ...05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Anushka Sharma lashes out on Indian media for invading privacy04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by sharing pictures with ...02:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021