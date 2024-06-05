Search

Gold & Silver

Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

02:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024
Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered slight decline in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price dipped by Rs400 to close at Rs240,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to reach Rs206,276.

In international market, the gold price decreased by $4 to reach $2,332 per ounce.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs700 to settle at Rs241,000 in the country, whereas, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs600 to close at Rs2026,619.

ADB approves $250 million loan for Pakistan

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

02:38 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

09:15 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Latest gold price on 4 June 2024

03:28 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

02:28 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates

12:17 PM | 31 May, 2024

Gold price rises in Pakistan following increase in global market

Advertisement

Latest

03:39 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Canada announces new residency programs for caregivers with these benefits

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 5 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277 280.05
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45 356.95
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74


 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: