Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered slight decline in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price dipped by Rs400 to close at Rs240,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to reach Rs206,276.

In international market, the gold price decreased by $4 to reach $2,332 per ounce.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs700 to settle at Rs241,000 in the country, whereas, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs600 to close at Rs2026,619.