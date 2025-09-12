Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against Oman in Asia Cup 2025

DUBAI – Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against Oman in their fourth match of the Asia Cup at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said the wicket looked good, and the team aims to post a strong total to put pressure on the opposition.

Pakistan entered the tournament on the back of a strong performance in the T20 tri-series, where they defeated Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final, highlighted by Mohammad Nawaz’s hat-trick. Ranked eighth in the world, Pakistan is focused on gaining valuable experience ahead of the high-profile clash with arch-rivals India.

Slow pitches in the UAE have led Pakistan to include spinners in the squad, a strategy that proved successful in the Tri-Series and is expected to be crucial in the Asia Cup.

“We prepared specifically for the Asia Cup and we’ve done well,” Salman Agha said. “Since the Bangladesh series at home, our form has been excellent. We’re in great shape and fully ready.”

Group A features India, Pakistan, Oman, and UAE, with the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match set for Sunday in Dubai.