Pakistan to host SCO summit in 2027: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Pakistan will host the next Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in 2027, instructing authorities to begin immediate preparations for the high-profile international event.

The announcement was made during the foundation-laying ceremony of Islamabad’s T-Chowk flyover on Friday, highlighting the government’s focus on improving infrastructure and urban aesthetics ahead of the summit.

PM Shehbaz pledged to enhance the capital’s appearance for visiting dignitaries, mentioning that Tajikistan had gifted Pakistan a variety of plants. Work along Constitution Avenue is already underway, with colorful flowers expected to bloom in the coming weeks, giving the city a refreshed look.

The prime minister also highlighted new travel initiatives aimed at residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi are supervising projects, including a proposed rail car service to improve mobility across the twin cities. The federal government has assured full support to ensure smooth and convenient travel.

PM Shehbaz emphasized Pakistan’s focus on environmental sustainability, noting the introduction of eco-friendly electric transport and other ongoing projects under the interior minister’s supervision, reflecting the government’s commitment to modern and green urban development.