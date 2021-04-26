Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan administers Covid vaccine jabs to citizens in Sialkot
SIALKOT – Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan administered jabs of anti-covid vaccines to senior citizens in Sialkot.
Awan visited a coronavirus vaccination centre in her hometown Sialkot to review the process of vaccination.
Speaking on the occasion, the CM’s aide said that the government will soon announce a campaign to vaccinate journalist community, adding that she will also administered doses to the media persons.
کورونا ویکیسن پہلی بار ڈاکٹر فردوس عاشق اعوان کے ہاتھ سے۔۔— Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) April 26, 2021
مریض کیوں اتنا دھشت زدہ لگ رہا ہے؟
pic.twitter.com/wW1uQW2Xe1
According to the official data, more than 1.8 million people have been inoculated in the country so far. The government aimed to vaccinate at least 70 million people by the end of 2021.
