Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan administers Covid vaccine jabs to citizens in Sialkot

05:30 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan administers Covid vaccine jabs to citizens in Sialkot
SIALKOT – Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan administered jabs of anti-covid vaccines to senior citizens in Sialkot.

Awan visited a coronavirus vaccination centre in her hometown Sialkot to review the process of vaccination.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM’s aide said that the government will soon announce a campaign to vaccinate journalist community, adding that she will also administered doses to the media persons.

According to the official data, more than 1.8 million people have been inoculated in the country so far. The government aimed to vaccinate at least 70 million people by the end of 2021.

More From This Category
Atif Aslam prays for India amid worsening Covid-19 situation
06:31 PM | 26 Apr, 2021

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

