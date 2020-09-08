Nadeem Jafri tests positive for coronavirus

04:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Nadeem Jafri tests positive for coronavirus
Another celebrity from the Pakistani entertainment industry has contracted coronavirus.

On Monday, TV actor and musician, Nadeem Jaffri tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was revealed by one of his close friends Fakhr-e-Alam on his Twitter handle. 

Sharing a throwback photograph of the two together, Alam wrote, “Request to all of you to say a prayer for my dear friend Nadeem Jafri who is fighting #Covid-19. He needs everyone’s prayers, wishes, and love. Thank you.”

Jaffri was last seen in Yasir Nawaz’s ‘Wrong No.’

We wish the actor good health and a speedy recovery.

Nadeem Jafri tests positive for coronavirus
04:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020

