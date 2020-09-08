Nadeem Jafri tests positive for coronavirus

Another celebrity from the Pakistani entertainment industry has contracted coronavirus.

On Monday, TV actor and musician, Nadeem Jaffri tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was revealed by one of his close friends Fakhr-e-Alam on his Twitter handle.

Request to all of you to say a prayer for my dear friend Nadeem Jafri who is fighting #COVID19 . He needs everyone’s prayers, wishes and love. Thank you pic.twitter.com/Fh9BH6imHr — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) September 6, 2020

Sharing a throwback photograph of the two together, Alam wrote, “Request to all of you to say a prayer for my dear friend Nadeem Jafri who is fighting #Covid-19. He needs everyone’s prayers, wishes, and love. Thank you.”

Jaffri was last seen in Yasir Nawaz’s ‘Wrong No.’

We wish the actor good health and a speedy recovery.

